Wieden & Kennedy opens gallery of protest art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-based advertising agency Wieden & Kennedy has opened a new gallery of protest materials from recent demonstrations.

The gallery, called “We the People” will be on display in Portland until March and then it go to Wieden & Kennedy offices around the world. The agency has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, London, Amsterdam, Delhi, Shanghai and Tokyo. More work will be added from people in those counties.

Wieden & Kennedy held a kickoff event on February 2 with some items on display and accepted more contributions during the event.

Anyone who wants to contribute signs, artwork or costumes from social justice protests can drop them off at the 224 NW 13th Ave office. The company will donate $10 to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU for every contribution.

If you contribute something to the gallery, put your name and contact information on it so you’ll get it back after the exhibit.