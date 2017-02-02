Vancouver Police looking for owner of stolen camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are searching for the owner of a camera that was recovered among stolen belongings.

Photos were on the camera including a 2008 wedding that appears to be in Riverside, California, some Native American dance/drum celebrations, and various family picnics.

Officers didn’t release details of where the belongings were stolen from.

The man in the photo (right) appears in many of the family photos.

Contact Vancouver Police Sergeant Jay Alie at jay.alie@cityofvancouver.us if you have any information.