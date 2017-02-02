Reward offered for info in Merrilee Cooley murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Crimestoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that could help solve the murder of a Clackamas County woman.

Merrilee Cooley was found dead in her car after going missing under suspicious circumstances. She was reported missing on December 28, 2016 but last seen by her family on December 26.

On January 5, Milwaukie Police found Cooley’s black 2010 Kia Optima abandoned in parking lot of the Miramont Lodge Apartment complex on SE McLaughlin Blvd. Her body was in the trunk.

Police don’t have any suspect information.

Crimestoppers is asking the public for tips with information that may help solve the case. There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about unsolved homicides.

Submit an anonymous tip: Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip. Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)