PPB announces ‘starting lineup’ for Super Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It isn’t just the Patriots and the Falcons that will have their “starting lineup” working on Super Sunday.

As millions of people gather to watch the game Sunday afternoon, the Portland police will have their traffic enforcement “starting lineup” on the streets keeping an eye out for impaired driving.

In an NFL-style video, the Portland Police Bureau introduces their “players” for this Sunday:

Super Bowl 51 between New England and Atlanta gets underway around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

PPB urges drivers to “please drive responsibly” and reminds motorists their starting lineup is out looking for people who may have had too much to drink.