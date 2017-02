PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Oregon Zoo African pygmy hedgehog made a prediction on Thursday morning.

Unlike Punxsutawney Phil, the hedgehog predicts that spring will be upon us soon enough. The zoo says the hedgehog has a 50% accuracy rate. Punxsutawney Phil has a 39% accuracy rate.

Fu fu the Oregon Zoo hedgehog: no shadow, early spring on its way; fu fu is right about half the time. #KOIN6news pic.twitter.com/UioDgN9Nrx — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) February 2, 2017