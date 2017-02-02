Oregon killer-rapist George Nulph denied parole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Convicted killer and rapist George Nulph, who spent most of the past 40 years in prison and had his first-ever parole hearing in January, will spend more time behind bars.

Nulph, 65, will get another parole hearing in 2 years.

In 1976, he murdered Frances Christians in the woods above Cannon Beach. He was released from prison 10 years later, then 2 months later, raped his Portland neighbor at gunpoint, victimizing her for hours before she managed to escape. He’s been imprisoned ever since.

In denying his parole, the board wrote, in part:

Based on the doctor’s report and diagnosis, coupled with all the information that the Board is considering, the Board concludes that the inmate suffers from a present severe emotional disturbance that constitutes a danger to the health or safety of the community. The Board has considered this matter under the substantive standard in effect at the time of the commitment offense(s) and all other applicable rules and laws.

The woman he raped told KOIN 6 News she was doing everything she could to make sure Nulph was not released.

“He should not be let out, that he is a danger to the community,” she told KOIN 6 News in January. “The public needs to be aware that he is a monster.”