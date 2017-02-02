Oregon couple worried as adoption center closes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents in the process of adoption were heartbroken this week after the Independent Adoption Center declared bankruptcy.

IAC, based in California, abruptly closed their doors on Monday, leaving couples worried about what to do next.

“We’re near the finish line. Others are at the start, but either way it’s such a gut-wrenching feeling,” said Oregon resident Chris Blais, who is adopting a child through IAC. “It’s not like the item I ordered on Amazon came in broken and I need a new one and that company’s out of business. We’re talking about a life.”

Blais and his partner, Russell, have had the child in their care since birth, but the adoption has not officially been completed.

On their website, IAC wrote:

The Independent Adoption Center is closed, effective January 31, 2017, and is declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The court will appoint a trustee to administer the bankruptcy estate. If you are owed any money by IAC, the court will notify you of the case and you will have an opportunity to file a Proof of Claim for any refunds you believe are due to you.