Oregon breweries win big in craft beer awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon breweries won big at the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards.

A total of 64 breweries from Oregon took home a medal, and 14 of them were from Portland. Winners included Burnside Brewing, Mt. Tabor Brewing Company, Old Town Brewing and more.

Beers were judged in various categories — ales, lagers, hybrids — and included entries from around the United States. It was a closed-to-the-public judged event. A limited number of each entry was sent for judging.

The contest, which began in 2013, was held in Bend in late January.