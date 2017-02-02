Malheur defendant wants new judge for bench trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has asked for a different federal judge to handle his bench trial on misdemeanor charges stemming from last winter’s armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Duane Ehmer and his attorney said in a court filing late Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Anna Brown might not be impartial.

Ehmer is one of seven defendants preparing for a jury trial this month on felony charges filed after the 41-day standoff in southeastern Oregon.

Judge Brown ruled that misdemeanor charges faced by Ehmer and others will be heard in a separate trial before a judge.

Ehmer says that judge shouldn’t be Brown. He cites comments she reportedly made in a private meeting with jurors who acquitted standoff leader Ammon Bundy in a trial last fall.