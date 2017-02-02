Gov. Brown to announce actions on Trump travel ban

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will announce actions to protect Oregonians in the wake of President Trump’s announced travel ban.

The governor will hold a 1 p.m. press conference at the State Capitol to discuss immigration policies and community concerns.

KOIN 6 News will be at the press conference and will live stream it here.

On Sunday, Brown released a statement that said, in part:

“I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home. My staff is studying the recent Executive Orders to determine what effects they may have on Oregonians, and I will explore options to keep Oregon a safe place for everyone. I am also in contact with the Port of Portland and local authorities and am prepared to assist if necessary.”

Other elected leaders, including Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, also denounced President Trump’s executive order.

On Wednesday, Oregon immigrants’ rights groups filed a federal lawsuit seeking an injunction against what they called President Donald Trump’s “shameful” travel ban targeting 7 Muslim-majority nations.

“Trump’s order, we believe, is both immoral and unconstitutional and does not reflect the values of Oregonians,” Mat dos Santos, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, said during a press conference.

On Monday, the Portland police, surrounded by Muslim leaders, Christian leaders and people who work with refugees in the Rose City, re-iterated city police forces do not enforce federal immigration laws.

That followed 2 days of demonstrations and protests at PDX — and other airports around the country and around the world — against the travel ban for immigrants and refugees from 7 countries.