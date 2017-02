PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews were called to a fire at Camping World of Portland in Troutdale on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is right next to Interstate 84, and as a result, the interstate was closed one mile west of Troutdale, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any injuries had resulted from the fire.

