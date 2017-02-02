City Council to vote on relocation help for tenants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council is hearing testimony Thursday from Portlanders on a resolution to add relocation assistance for “involuntary displacement of tenants.”

Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced the resolution. Eudaly has been a champion for tenants rights and hit the ground running on making change in that area when she was elected to the council last year.

“I’ve been living and breathing affordable housing and tenants rights issues for the past 2 years,” Eudaly said. “It’s what inspired me to run for City Council and in no small part why I was elected, because the fact is that the majority of Portlanders support rent stabilization and tenants protections.”

She said the housing crisis has been growing for 10 years and now is the time

to make changes to improve protections.

“This is a temporary emergency ordinance is intended to stabilize or assist renters at risk of involuntary displacement during our housing crisis,” Eudaly said.

Landlords have said they will sue the city if the ordinance passes, citing the Oregon law that prohibits rent control.

The council removed the second item from the agenda in order to leave time for the testimony and vote on the ordinance.

More than 100 people signed up to testify Thursday but with time limits imposed on speakers, Wheeler said they hope to finish by 6 p.m.

There was a rally with Portland Tenants United before the council meeting with dozens of people supporting the resolution.