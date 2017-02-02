Blazers visit art museum with HS students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Portland Trail Blazers were off the court Thursday for a trip to the Portland Art Museum with a group of Parkrose High School students.
They took a tour of the museum’s exhibition “Constructing Identity” with selections from the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art.
Museum director Brian Ferriso said this is a major exhibition for the museum.
“It really reflects the African American experience and the history of African American art over the past 80 or 90 years,” Ferriso said.
Players C.J. McCollum, Evan Turner and Festus Ezeli were there for the tour.
“I thought it was great that the kids came out and learned and we all saw some great pieces and discussed what we thought,” Turner said.
“I had a good experience today at the Portland Art Museum, learning about African American art and history with some of the students, I think they have a lot of great artwork,” McCollum said.
McCollum added that he doesn’t participate in things like this to help him on the court, “I do it because I care and I want to see these kids lives change, I want to impact them and if we come and spend time together, we’re making a difference.”
“I learned a lot, I’ll be back for sure,” Ezeli said. “I love being out in the community and learning, so this was a really good combination of both. I like to think I’m a good classmate so we all had a good time together.”
The exhibit opened this past weekend just in time for Black History Month and runs through June 18.
“This museum is really about education our youth, inspiring our youth to see the world and see the human experience in a new and exciting way,” Ferriso said.
Blazers tour new Portland Art Museum exhibit
