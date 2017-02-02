Activist admits to role in knocking out Trump supporter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Portland mayoral candidate has admitted to having a role in knocking out a Trump supporter during a demonstration at Portland International Airport on Sunday.

Jessie Sponberg made the admission Thursday in a video on social media.

Protesters had gathered at the airport for the second straight day to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

The situation grew tense when Trump supporters showed up at the airport to counter-protest. In the ensuing violence, one Trump supporter was knocked out.

Sponberg said he was covering the event as a journalist when things turned ugly.

When tensions escalated, Sponberg said he made a “noble move” to neutralize a threat from “bullies.”

“Things could have gotten really ugly in there,” Sponberg said in the video.

He said the situation had nothing to do with how a person voted or “whether they’re officially white nationalist or members of some other crazy party.”

Sponberg said he’d surrender to authorities at some point on Thursday.

The Port of Portland (which oversees PDX) said, “We are aware of the video being circulated. Our police are investigating. Port of Portland is the lead agency.”