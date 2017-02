PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christopher is a sweet 4-year-old boy who has come to enjoy painting.

Although he was shy about it at first, the boy really got into painting when he decorated his own mask, and now he’s ready for Halloween 2017. His favorite color is red.

He is hoping to find an adoptive family someday. Christopher is Wednesday’s Child for February 1, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.