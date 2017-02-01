Video of O’Dea contradicts shooting report

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Larry O’Dea appears calm, steady and sober in a video taken two hours after the accidental shooting that eventually led to the Portland police chief’s ouster.

The same deputy who would later claim that O’Dea was visibly nervous, shaking and smelled of alcohol during that April 21, 2016, interview showed no concern and made no move to stop O’Dea as the off-duty cop jumped into his truck to drive, according to his body cam video that was obtained by the Portland Tribune.

The video, along with newly released documents from the closed criminal case against O’Dea, sheds light on an incident that briefly transfixed the city, rocked the Portland Police Bureau, and ended O’Dea’s career after less than 18 months as police chief.

While some of the new information makes O’Dea look less culpable, other aspects do not. For instance, his friends told investigators that he had his rifle pointing at them at times — a clear firearm no-no – and had it pointed at Dempsey at the time of the shooting.

Accusations of a ‘cover-up’

O’Dea retired under pressure last June over the accidental shooting that took place during a camping trip. A group of friends were spending their Thursday sitting in lawn chairs shooting at “sage rats” or ground squirrels, while some of them drank alcohol — only to have one of them be wounded by a bullet from O’Dea’s gun.

In addition to the suggestion that O’Dea was intoxicated, Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward had publicly accused O’Dea of a “cover-up,” all but forcing then-Mayor Charlie Hales to make a change in the top job.

In October, the state Department of Justice charged O’Dea with negligent wounding. But earlier this month the case was dismissed after O’Dea reached a civil compromise — essentially a settlement — with the victim, one in which O’Dea’s lawyer has said the ex-chief paid no money. It is unclear whether the victim received funds from another source, such as an insurance company.

The newly obtained video and documents released by the Department of Justice appear to directly contradict one of the most salacious elements in the initial report released publicly about the incident: the one that portrayed O’Dea as intoxicated.

In his report, Harney County Deputy Chris Nisbet wrote: “During the interview I noted that I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, glassy, water and bloodshot eyes. I also noted that Mr. O’Dea was visibly nervous and shaking during the interview.”

Some of O’Dea’s friends vouched for his claim that he wasn’t drinking at the time of the incident. Documents and recordings of interviews show that by last June the chief DOJ investigator, Jodi Shimanek, had rejected the notion that O’Dea was drunk, and investigators were critical of media coverage of the Harney County report alleging otherwise. Media outlets had also covered the Harney sheriff’s “cover-up” claim while O’Dea and others, bound by a gag order, were unable to respond.

“That turned out to be something great for the media to have, drunk cops shooting guns and (shooting a) friend in the back,” said Shimanek, while expressing sympathy in a June 1 interview with Mayor Hales. “But, you know, I don’t think anyone was under the influence of alcohol to a point where it was creating a safety issue or caused this accident to happen. I think it was just purely an accident.”

O’Dea told investigators that only over the weekend did he realize the bullet that wounded his friend came from his gun — which would explain why he didn’t tell the investigating deputy it was his weapon that fired the round.

Shimanek, meanwhile, suggested that O’Dea’s failure to identify himself to the investigating deputy as a police chief was understandable, since to do so would have created the appearance that he was seeking special treatment.

Shimanek appeared to hint to Hales the case likely would soon be closed, all but preparing Hales to obtain a letter from DOJ declining to press charges. But the probe continued.

‘A stupid accident’

In July, a recording shows Shimanek was pursuing leads into potential negligent handling of the weapon. She did so based on a prosecutor’s interview of the victim, Robert Dempsey, who said O’Dea had rested the gun on the arms of his chair pointing at him and another friend before the accident happened.

On that score, witnesses disagreed. O’Dea wasn’t sure what he had done with the gun, he said under questioning, but was confident he was standing up and wasn’t holding it at the time of the accident. Two of his friends suggested otherwise, saying he was seated with the rifle across the arms of his lawn chair when they realized a shooting had taken place.

Investigators explored whether a defect in the rifle, making it prone to going off without a finger on the trigger, could have played a role. Testing by DOJ confirmed that it was not impossible, if the hammer was struck while in a forward position.

In the end, O’Dea’s friend, Robert Dempsey, helped make the case go away by agreeing to the civil compromise. Shimanek, the DOJ investigator, summed up Dempsey’s sentiments about the shooting for Hales, saying “this was just a stupid accident and I can’t wait to go out next year with these guys. So clearly he doent feel there was any intention or that he doesn’t trust Larry…”

O’Dea has declined to comment on the case, and his lawyer declined to comment on whether he would follow up on the defamation lawsuit threat he’s made against the Harney County sheriff’s office and state officials over the report suggesting he was intoxicated.

A city probe is pending into reasons the Independent Police Review office was not immediately notified of the incident.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.