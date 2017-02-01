Sinkhole closes SE Lusted in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A sinkhole was detected along a road in Gresham, closing traffic in the area for an undetermined length of time.

The sinkhole — about 12 feet deep, 6 feet across and spanning about 20 feet — closed SE Lusted Road between Altman and Hosner, Multnomah County officials said.

The hole was found before it actually caused the road to save in but was closed due to the possibility.

It’s not clear what caused the sinkhole, nor is it clear how long it will take to repair.

Alternate routes on SE Dodge Park Boulevard or SE Oxbow Drive are suggested.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.