PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sandy man claims he accidentally shot his wife in the shoulder on Tuesday night.

56-year-old Duane Frey was arrested after shooting his wife in the shoulder with a .380 caliber pistol during an argument.

His wife called 911 and was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Frey is charged with assault II, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering and pointing a firearm at another.