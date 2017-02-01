Recreational and bay crabbing closed near Coos Bay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recreational ocean and bay crabbing has been closed from Coos Bay North Jetty up to Heceta Head, officials say.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement on Wednesday.

Elevated levels of domoic acid have been detected in Dungeness crab collected offshore near Winchester Bay, triggering a biotoxin closure. Crabbing within Coos Bay, the coastline south of Coos Bay and north of Heceta Head will remain open for recreational crabbing, officials said.

A decision regarding the commercial fishery for the area will be made soon.

“Domoic acid or amnesic shellfish toxin can cause minor to severe illness and even death. Severe poisoning can result in dizziness, headaches, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases can result in memory loss and death,” A spokesman for Oregon Fish and Wildlife said.