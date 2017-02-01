PBOT to announce upcoming winter storm strategy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation on Wednesday afternoon will detail its strategy for upcoming winter weather.

With snow and other winter precipitation expected in the Portland metro area on Thursday evening, PBOT is ramping up efforts to keep streets clear.

After the last winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Portland, some were upset with PBOT’s response. Seattle sent supplies and trucks to help PBOT with snowy streets.

At 1 p.m., PBOT will unveil its plan for this upcoming weather, including new treatment options and an expansion of the city’s plow routes.

KOIN 6 News will stream the announcement live.