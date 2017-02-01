Oregon legislators tackle PERS, budget, roads

Related Coverage Legislation would raise OR’s tobacco sales age to 21

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers began their 2017 session Wednesday with many issues to face, including a deficit of nearly $2 billion.

The legislature will look at a combination of things, from raising taxes to cutting programs. The goal is to get this done by July since that is when they’re supposed to balance the budget.

The first order of business on Wednesday, though, was dealing with the Public Employee and Retirement System (PERS). At this time , 120,000 people are getting PERS benefits.

Most of the pension liability exists in a group of workers and a possible option is to borrow the money.

Other items on the agenda include taxes on alcohol and tobacco, hospitals and insurers and trying to find millions of dollars for some kind of transportation package.

One of the transportation proposals is to add an extra lane onto Hwy 217 and I-5.

