Oregon group files lawsuit over Trump immigration ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon immigrants’ rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking an injunction against what they called President Donald Trump’s “shameful” travel ban targeting 7 Muslim-majority nations.

“Trump’s order, we believe, is both immoral and unconstitutional and does not reflect the values of Oregonians,” Mat dos Santos, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, said during a press conference.

Unite Oregon filed the lawsuit with the help of the ACLU of Oregon and Immigrant Law Group PC, asking the court to prohibit the government from “unconstitutionally banishing” lawful immigrants or refugees who seek to return to their homes, jobs or reunite with families at Portland International Airport.

The lawsuit also asks that people being detained are afforded ACLU attorneys.

Dos Santos said “there are several people who are detained and then subject to interrogation” every day by U.S. Customs and Border Control at PDX. He said the ACLU of Oregon has helped anywhere from 1-3 people every day.

“We know that there are additional folks that we haven’t been able to get to,” he said.

