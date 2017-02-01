No snowpocalypse, but travel may get dicey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winds have already begun to pick up, and a winter blast is expected to continue Thursday and Friday with the potential for snow and ice.

The cold, strong winds will continue to blow into the Portland and Vancouver metro areas from the east. Gusts will approach 45 and 50 mph through Friday morning as the next storm system approaches. Wind advisories continue through Friday morning.

Winter Storm Watches also continue for the Portland metro with snow chances beginning Thursday afternoon. Don’t expect to see a whole lot of snow, but there is a potential for some dusting to perhaps an inch of snow.

Showers will be spotty through the overnight hours with sleet and freezing rain more likely for Friday morning. There’s a possibility of .1″ to .2″ of ice for the metro with east metro locations seeing ice totals between .2″ and .4″.

That could mean some tricky travel for Thursday afternoon and evening commutes, and especially for the Friday morning commute.

We’ll likely transition to cold rain Friday afternoon and evening, but the transition could be a slow one. East winds in the Gorge could slow that transition down with the possibility for more accumulating ice late Friday. We’ll watch that closely.

The Gorge will likely see 2″ to 6″ of snow between Thursday afternoon and Friday night. By Saturday, snow changes over to sleet with light ice accumulations possible. Watch for dangerous travel along I-84 and possible power outages as winds gust between 45 and 55 mph.

Central and south valley locations are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday afternoon to early Friday with the possibility of .1″ to .2″ of ice. A dusting of snow is possible, but not likely. The transition from winter precipitation to plain, cold rain will happen quickly with most areas seeing plain rain by Friday morning if not by Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for SW Washington, N/NW of Battleground from late Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon. Expect little snow, with a dusting to perhaps an inch. The main threat is ice with .1″ to .2″ of accumulation.

Friday morning’s commute could be icy, which could lead to some tricky travel. Expect plain rain by early Friday afternoon to help ease the travel conditions.

