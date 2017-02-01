Man robs KeyBank on SE Hawthorne

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bank robbery was caught on camera on Wednesday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect.

KeyBank employees at the 4131 SE Hawthorne Blvd. branch said the man walked in with a note demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is a white man in his 30s or 40s. He is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11-inches tall with some facial hair. He was wearing small, round sunglasses and a beanie and denim jacket.

If anyone has information about the robbery, Portland police ask them to call 503.823.0405 for detectives or 503.224.4181 for the Portland Office of the FBI.