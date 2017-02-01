Leaders ask for late rent forgiveness after storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several storms have created treacherous conditions in the Portland area this winter, frustrating many Oregonians with places to go.

Many people were unable to get to work because businesses were closed, they couldn’t drive on the snow-packed roads or had to stay home with kids whose schools were closed.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency because the conditions became so bad in the area.

Call 211 for rent help

Portland and Multnomah County worked with community groups in an outreach effort that included opening hundreds of shelter beds to homeless people.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury wrote a letter to landlords to ask them to consider waiving late fees for February’s rent and create payment plans for renters who missed wages in January.

The voluntary payment plans for past due rent would be for people who could show that they worked less in January than in previous months.

There is also a $5.8 million short term rent assistance program with Home Forward that helps people in situations like this.