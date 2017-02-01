Lawmakers to decide Oregon’s state dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that the Oregon Legislature is back in session, lawmakers can decide between a shelter dog and a Border Collie as the state dog.

Two bills have been introduced to give Oregon an official state dog.

Senator Bill Hansell of eastern Oregon introduced a bill calling for a Border Collie. The argument covers the history of the breed and its work in fields and with livestock. According to the resolution, the Oregon Sheep Dog Society is the oldest sheep dog society in the United States.

At the request of the Oregon Humane Society, Representative David Gomberg is sponsoring the bill for the shelter dog. The argument for shelter dogs says because they represent all breeds, they would represent the choice of all dog lovers in Oregon.