High wind knocks down poles, trees, billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong wind is whipping through Portland this week, already causing some damage around the city.

Crews struggled with a large billboard that was blown off in the wind, creating a hazard for cars and people. Portland police blocked off SW 4th ave and Washington while it was fixed.

It took about 30 minutes to get the billboard down so it was swaying in the wind for less than an hour.

Wind also knocked down a tree in Beaverton, damaging a truck and car near the NW Chinese Academy on Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. Wednesday morning. A sign was blown over on top of a car on NW 5th and Glisan as well.