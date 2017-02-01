High crash corridor on SE 122nd focus of enforcement

A crosswalk safety education and enforcement is set for Thursday, February 2 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the marked crossing on SE 122 Avenue at SE Main Street. The enforcement is meant to raise awareness of pedestrian safety and the rules of the road. The event is part of Portland’s citywide effort to reach its Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries.

City leaders are encouraging you to watch your driving speed and to make sure you stop for people in crosswalks. This year PBOT will activate Fixed Speed Safety Cameras on SE 122nd between Reedway and Steele. The cameras are just like the ones installed on SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Those cameras reduced top-end speeding by 93 percent in their first 30 days of operation.

SE 122nd is one of the 10 designated high crash areas in Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler will be the one attempting to cross the street during the crosswalk education and enforcement. Under Oregon law, every intersection is a legal crosswalk whether it is marked or unmarked. Drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk may be issued a warning or citation during the crosswalk enforcement.