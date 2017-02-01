Despite expanded boundary, urban growth is limited

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret that the Portland metro area is in the middle of a housing crisis, and when it comes to new construction, most of it is no where near the urban growth boundary.

Jim Middaugh with Metro said the council has expanded the growth boundaries multiple times since 1998. In the past 20 years, the boundary has expanded 42 square miles, enough room for nearly 50,000 single family homes.

“We have vacant land all across the Portland metropolitan area both inside our existing neighborhoods but also the edge of the Portland metropolitan urban growth area,” Middaugh said. “So there’s vacant land throughout.”

Despite the open land, since that expansion well over 90% of new homes were built inside the area’s original growth boundary. In fact, there are only 5,400 homes build on the edge, which begs the questions — why aren’t more homes being built on that open land?

“I think the bigger issue is we have plenty of land. What we need is more homes and what we need for more homes are roads, bridges, sewer pipes, water pipes, schools, police,” Middaugh said.

Those public services and systems cost a lot of money.

“Yeah money, political will, public support, all those things,” Middaugh said.

Metro says it will continue to work with local governments and the public to find solutions.