Coos Bay woman arrested after toddler found with cuts

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a 40-year-old Coos Bay woman accused of hurting a toddler.

The World newspaper reports that Coos County deputies found the toddler with cuts on his face when they responded to an alleged fight between Jamie Bowman and a 16-year-old boy.

Bowman has been charged with criminal mistreatment, domestic harassment and recklessly endangering another person. She was taken to Coos County Jail during the weekend and held on $30,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said that Bowman’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of her booking was 0.192. That’s more than twice the legal limit to drive.