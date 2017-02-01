Child assaulted with guitar, Salem woman held

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A 30-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a child using a guitar, among other weapons, according to prosecutors.

Miriam Delarosa is charged with multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal mistreatment.

According to court records, Delarosa knows the child.

The alleged assaults happened in late January and Delarosa is accused of using a guitar, belt, and bat to cause physical injury to the young girl.

Delarosa is being held in the Marion County Jail.

She appeared in court on Wednesday.