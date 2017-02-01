Bank robbery suspect caught after car, foot chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of robbing a U.S. Bank branch Wednesday was taken into custody after leading police on a car chase and then fleeing on foot, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Reports of the robbery at the bank on the 16000 block of SE Division Street came in just after 6 p.m. Employees told officers the suspect came inside the bank and jumped over the counter before grabbing an unknown amount of cash and fleeing.

Witnesses and bank employees reportedly helped officers find the suspect’s car. Police then tried to pull the suspect over, but he didn’t stop. He led officers on a short pursuit before getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

There was a big field in the area, so police decided to make a large perimeter and close roads to help catch the suspect. A police K9 helped officers find the man on SE Taylor Street, according to police. He was taken into custody on unknown charges.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information on the case should call 503.823.0405.