2 cases of Whooping Cough confirmed at Beaverton HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people at Beaverton High School have Whooping Cough, district officials said.

Spokeswoman Maureen Wheeler told KOIN the district is working with Washington County on handling the cases. A letter sent home to parents from the health department alerted the community to the danger.

Whooping Cough, or pertussis, is an easily spread infection that causes severe coughing. It generally starts out with cold-like symptoms and develops into violent coughing fits.

According to the CDC, the best way to avoid Whooping Cough is to get a vaccine, which babies usual get in the combination DTaP along with vaccines for diphtheria and tetanus. The protection fades over time and a booster is recommended every 10 years.

Doctors treat the infection with antibiotics.

The Beaverton School District warned anyone with cold symptoms and a bad cough that lasts a week to stay home from school and talk to a doctor.