Two charged for kidnapping, assault in Sisters

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man and a woman are accused of kidnapping and assaulting two people in Crooked River Ranch who they accused of stealing from them.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office say Jeremiah Degraw and Alisha Bryden kidnapped two people on January 26. The victims called police from a Sisters Chevron Station on January 27 and told them they had just been released.

One of the victims knew the the suspects, deputies learned. Oregon State Police located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 20 in Tumalo.

According to investigators, on January 26, armed with handguns, Bryden and Degraw entered a room and started assaulting the victims with a leather sap.

The victims had their hands and feet were bound with plastic zip ties and they were further assaulted by Bryden and Degraw for over an hour.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the victims “were driven in the vehicle, where they were terrorized and threatened to be killed if they did not provide re-payment for items they were accused of stealing from Bryden.”

While the victims were being transported, they were threatened several times that they would be killed. Bryden’s 9-year-old daughter was present and witnessed these events.

Eventually, Bryden and Degraw drove the victims to Sisters where they rented a room at local motel. The victims’ zip ties were removed from their feet so they could walk into the room, however their hands remained bound. They were threatened not to flee or they would be harmed further, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bryden and Degraw are charged with assault, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon. Both remain in custody.