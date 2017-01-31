Tigard man accused of sexually exploiting teen girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 48-year-old Tigard man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting a teen girl, according to the FBI.

David E. Otto was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a U.S. Marshals hold.

He was booked in on Friday and appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday where federal prosecutors formally charged him.

According to an FBI affidavit, the investigation began in November 2016 when a mother reported her 15-year-old daughter had been using Instagram to have sexually explicit conversations with an unknown male.

The initial report was made to the Sonora, California Police Department, where the alleged victim and her family live, according to court records.

Using search warrants, investigators were able to identify an IP address that was registered to Otto. The IP address was also used to access the Instagram account, records state.

When investigators reviewed the chat log of the girl’s Instagram account, they found “highly sexual conversations,” including discussions about masturbation, bondage, fellatio and the production of child porn, according to authorities.

Records show the person using the Instagram account also sent the girl pornographic and bondage photos and “sought and received” photos that “appear to be” of the girl’s private areas.

Investigators also discovered when the Instagram conversation began, the person on the other end asked her how old she was, and she responded “14.”

Records show Otto lives in the 8300 block of Southwest Fanno Creek Drive in Tigard.

Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You ordered Otto be detained, and his arraignment is set for February 23.