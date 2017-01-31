Sheriff to Groundhog: ‘Add some security’

Related Coverage Cold blast coming, more winter weather possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday is Groundhog Day, that one day of the year when trained meteorologists take a backseat to a rodent.

The most famous groundhog prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, annually comes out of his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania. Tradition holds that if he sees his shadow, he will go back inside his burrow and there will be 6 more weeks of winter. But if he doesn’t see his shadow, it will be an early spring.

With this in mind, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on their Facebook page to the most famous groundhog in the world:

Dear Phil, I assume you go by Phil. I mean, Punxsutawney is a bit of a mouthful. Greetings from Hood River, OR. I’m writing to pass along some info which may have some bearing on your upcoming big day. I don’t want to call it a credible threat, per se, so much as just fair warning. As you may or may not be aware, we in the PNW have been the recipients of a heavier than normal winter. Some have expressed that they are “over it”. Their words, not mine. Anyway, I overheard a conversation yesterday, wherein one young fellow asked his friend if he knew what groundhog tasted like. This conversation occurred just after the forecast for later this week was released. Now, I don’t want to tell you how to do your job, but you should consider adding some security. That or just, maybe, I don’t know, “lose” your shadow. Like, Peter Pan style. But hey, whatever you feel is best. You’re the prognosticator. Just a little friendly advice from the Hood.

Now Kristen Van Dyke, who as KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist has clearly more book-learning than a groundhog, said the Portland metro region will be largely cold and dry on Thursday — Groundhog Day.

But, the chief said, any moisture that moves in would have the potential to fall as a sleet/snow mix.

Thursday night into Friday brings a more significant chance of winter precipitation as a better dose of moisture moves in with a front lifting through the area. Warm air will be moving in aloft, but easterly winds will keep temperatures much colder at the surface for the Gorge and northern portions of the valley.

So, Phil — if you’re headed to Hood River County, Oregon, better get security.