Professor working to raise awareness of ‘sneaker waves’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather can mean dangerous waves for the coast. In fact, a father and son got swept away and were never seen again earlier in January.

Now, one Oregon professor wants to help prevent something like that from happening again.

“The ocean is really beauty and beast. It’s attractive [to] us, but it’s also dangerous. We need to have a healthy respect of the ocean. When we go, we need to take our time to assess the risk and have an exit plan” said Tuba Ozkan-Haller, a professor who focuses on water motions in the nearshore zone of the ocean.

He is doing research to solve the unusual event called “sneaker waves.”

“Waves here are very large. We know the slope of the beach has a big controller and how narrow the swell is,” said the professor.

“I’ve never had any serious problems, but I’ve seen logs in the water and always warned the children. We’ve warned people that have been on the beach near us. People are pretty good at warning people,” said Seaside resident Jackie Simila.

Simila continued, “[At] the entrances of the beach there are signs that talk about sneaker waves, that warn you about logs and sneaker waves. If people read that information, it can help.”

Ozkan-Haller is working to make more information on sneaker waves available.

“Most people, when they go to the beach, they tend to take only a few minutes to assess if it is safe. I tell folks when they go to the beach to take a sizable amount of time to gauge the beach [and] to never turn your back to the ocean and to have an exit plan,” said Ozkan-Haller.

Ozkan-Haller is working on a plan that could eventually lead the public to safer outcomes.

He’s working with the National Weather Service and plans on using smartphones, which most carry with them, to broadcast wave information directly to people on the beach.

It’ll allow for those on the beach to be more aware of dangerous sneaker waves.