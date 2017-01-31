OSP launches school safety tip line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police launched a new school safety tip line called SafeOregon on Tuesday.

It’s designed to allow students, teachers or other members of the public to anonymously report and share confidential information about a threat to student safety.

SafeOregon is available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost. Schools just need to complete a sign-up process in order to get it going.

Trained staff are available 24/7 through a phone call, text message, mobile app or website.

Gov. Kate Brown released the following statement on SafeOregon:

“Schools should be safe places for children to learn, educators to teach and for communities to gather. We can all do our part through the SafeOregon tip line to share information about potential threats to student safety. This important statewide resource is a direct result of the recommendations of the Oregon Task Force on School Safety, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to improving the safety and security of our Oregon schools.”

Access SafeOregon online here. Tips can also be emailed here. SafeOregon apps are available to download for Android and iPhone devices. Tips can also be delivered via call or text at 844.472.3364.