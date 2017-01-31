Merkley to filibuster Supreme Court nominee

Related Coverage Sen. Merkley tapped for Senate Democratic leadership post

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/AP) — Officials in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office on Monday night confirmed reports that he plans to filibuster President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

The coming fight over the Supreme Court could mark the biggest showdown between Washington Democrats and their restive party base. Unlike Cabinet nominees, which can pass the Senate solely with GOP votes, any senator can demand the Supreme Court nomination meet a 60-vote threshold — forcing Republicans to find support from at least eight Democrats.

So far, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has refused to commit to a filibuster. But the decision may not be up to him, as any senator can move to try and block a Supreme Court nomination.

Merkley indicated Monday that he would make such a move, sending out a fundraising email that asked people to sign a petition saying “the Senate must oppose” Trump’s nominee. Officials in his office confirmed to KOIN 6 News on Monday night that he plans to filibuster.

Many in the party remain furious that Senate Republicans refused to even consider Obama’s nominee to the court during the final year of his second term.

“If the Democrats do anything other than filibuster any pick, then what we’re saying is that Republicans can literally steal a Democratic appointment and there’s not going to be any repercussions for it,” said Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., another top candidate to chair the party.

Some Senate Democrats argue they have a responsibility to act in what they view as a more responsible manner.

“I do think we owe President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee the hearing and the vote that Merrick Garland never received,” said Sen. Chris Coons D-Del.

Republicans, meanwhile, see an opportunity to score political points in next year’s midterms. Conservative groups are planning to spend millions pressuring Senate Democrats to confirm Trump’s nominee, with a heavy focus on Democrats up for re-election in Missouri, North Dakota, Montana and Indiana — states won overwhelmingly by Trump.

But the political dynamics remain far from clear. Many Democrats say they haven’t seen this level of activism since the 1970s, leading some to warn that vulnerable lawmakers may face a bigger risk by running afoul of their base.

“Senators are there to vote but they’re getting a pretty strong message: If you want a future as a Democrat you better look at what these young people are doing,” said Howard Dean, who was formerly governor of Vermont and chairman of the national party.