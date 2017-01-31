Legislation would raise OR’s tobacco sales age to 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to raise the age of sale for all tobacco products to 21 across Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society.

A poll from the American Cancer Society found 64% of Oregonians support the idea.

The organization said tobacco use it the leading cause of preventable death in the state, and the products kill more than 5,500 Oregonians annually. The American Cancer Society also said nearly 27% of all cancer deaths in Oregon are attributed to tobacco.

“Each year, roughly 1,800 Oregon kids become new daily smokers, and unless current smoking rates decline, 68,000 Oregon kids alive today will die prematurely from tobacco use,” The American Cancer Society said.

California and Hawaii have already passed similar policies. In 2016, Washington attempted to pass similar policies.