Lars Larson to be a White House ‘Skype panelist’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most conservative voices in one of the most liberal regions of the country will be among the first panelists for the “Skype seats” at the White House daily briefing on Wednesday.

Lars Larson, the nationally syndicated radio talk show host based at KXL in Portland, will get to ask a question of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

He, along with Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 in Cleveland, WPRI Rhode Island’s Kimberly Kalunian and Jeff Jobe of Kentucky’s Jobe Publishing got the nod to be the first 4 Internet questioners at a press briefing.

WPRI is a sister station with KOIN 6 News.

Spicer introduced the concept just after President Trump took office. Wednesday will be the first time it’s used.

Larson told KOIN 6 News he will get to ask the question around 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday from his studio in Portland.