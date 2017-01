PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a 26-year-old Army reservist is asking for help finding him.

Will Naugle was last seen on Thursday near the Clackamas Town Center leaving for annual training.

Naugle is 6’1 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a military uniform.

The family is holding a search party on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. at the northeast corner of the Clackamas Town Center.