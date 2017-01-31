CEO hopes to create more ‘great jobs’ under Trump order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Companies like Nike and Intel have denounced some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, but other local business owners are banking on new policies coming out of the White House to give them a boost.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at significantly cutting regulations for small businesses. White House officials called the directive a “one in, 2 out plan” that requires government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify 2 regulations they will cut from their own departments.

The order resonated with Portland’s David Thompson, the CEO and founder of TEC Equipment, the largest multi-point truck and trailer dealership in the western U.S.

“I make no bones about it, I’m a moderate when it comes to my political views,” Thompson said. “I believe I’m socially responsible, I try to provide great jobs.”

Thompson tells KOIN 6 News he supports Trump’s promise to reduce regulation, saying it can only help create and streamline common sense business practices.

“We are beat up on regulations,” he said. “With 1,200 employees, it gives us an opportunity to grow the company even bigger and, of course, with more jobs comes a wider tax base.”

He says he’s “dismayed” by how many regulations it currently takes to run a business.

While Thompson backs the president’s business-related moves, other Oregon CEOs have denounced Trump’s travel ban on 7 countries with ongoing terrorist activity.

In a rare political email to employees, Nike CEO Mark Parker announced that his company “stands together against bigotry and any form of discrimination.”

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told his employees, “this is not a policy we can support.”

“At Intel we believe that immigration is an important part of our diversity and inclusion efforts. Inclusion is about making everyone feel welcome and a part of our community,” Krzanich wrote. “There are employees at Intel that are directly affected by this order.”

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle said his company “does not judge people based on their religious beliefs.” He told employees, had his family been barred from entering the U.S., Columbia Sportswear would not exist.

“This message, like our company, has roots that reach back to 1938. That’s when Columbia Sportswear Company was founded — the year after my family fled Nazi Germany and my mother and grandparents settled safely in Portland,” Boyle wrote. “We are here because the United States was open and tolerant enough to let us in.”

Thompson says he believes everyone is entitled to their opinion. He says his goal is simply to provide well-paying jobs and benefits to as many people as he can.

He hopes Trump will help him achieve that.

“The rate of travel we’ve seen on regulations and movement out of Washington is unprecedented,” Thompson said. “We’re still learning what this president is really going to be about when it’s all done.”

Trump has promised to repeal 75% of federal regulations on businesses, which is something Thompson says he would like to see happen.