Brutal winter storms leave Portlanders fatigued

"This winter has been especially difficult for many people," therapist Mitch Bacon said

Chris Holmstrom and KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Mark Gohlke shovels snow off his truck in King City, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Mark Gohlke shovels snow off his truck in King City, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold blast and another round of precipitation could cause another winter storm in Portland this week, and for many experiencing winter fatigue, the news isn’t welcomed.

The Pacific Northwest has been pounded with storm after storm this winter. These events paralyze the Portland area, shutting down city agencies, businesses, schools and interrupting everyone’s daily routines.

“This winter has been especially difficult for many people,” mental health therapist Mitch Bacon said. “People were in their house the whole time or they couldn’t get to their social engagements, they weren’t exercising as much.”

Bacon said many people are experiencing unwanted stress and fatigue as a result of the weather. He said it can be a big problem for those with seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons.

Snow and ice storm, January 7-8, 2017

“Some of the classic signs and symptoms are feeling hopeless, feeling a lack of energy, over-tired, difficulty waking up, social withdrawal,” Bacon said.

He shared some tips to help people manage their winter fatigue or seasonal affective disorder: force yourself to go outside, take vitamin D supplements, or usse yoga, reading and exercise as ways to help manage your stress.

There are also treatments that can help people experiencing seasonal depression.

“Light therapy is helpful, talk therapy is great,” Bacon said.

To see Bacon’s list of recommended counselors, click here.