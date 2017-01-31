Bend homeowners cope after record-breaking snowfall

Related Coverage Bend, central Oregon hit with another storm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Sunny weather in central Oregon is allowing many homeowners to assess the damage of the recent record-breaking snowfall.

The Bulletin reported Monday that Central Oregon Disaster Restoration Mitigation Manager Justin Turgel says the company has been inundated with calls all winter.

Typically the business receives 650 calls for service each year but in the first two weeks of January they have already received more than 500 calls.

Most of the calls the company receives are about ice dams, or ice formations that form at the edge of a roof, causing melting snow to leak into homes.

Central Oregon Disaster Restoration Owner Corky Wray says anyone with an ice dam should lift the carpet away from the leak and allow the water to collect in a bucket.