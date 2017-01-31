Alberta Commons construction begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Construction on a new retail shopping center begins on Tuesday.

The development of the Alberta Commons space, on NE Martin Luther King Boulevard and NE Alberta Street, has been underway for a number of years. The lot is set to become 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

It was once planned to become a Trader Joe’s grocery store, but after public outcry over gentrification the chain retracted their plans.

A Natural Grocers grocery store will now fill the space and priority for the other spaces will be given to local, minority owned businesses.

Colas Construction, an African-American, family-owned business located in the neighborhood is the general contractor for the project and Majestic Realty is the developer.