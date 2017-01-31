20-year-old arrested for deadly Bothell stabbing

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) – A 20-year-old man Bothell, Washington man has been indicted for killing another man.

Zoey Austin Pike remains in custody at NORCOR and is being held without bail following his arrest on January 27.

The Dalles Chronical reports Pike stabbed Nathaniel Preapongpisan to death last week at a house in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

The relationship between the two has not been disclosed, nor has the motive to the alleged murder.

Pike is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.