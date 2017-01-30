Winter weather could make mid-week comeback

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —The final two days of January look quiet. Expect areas of morning fog and mostly cloudy skies Monday. You may notice sprinkles from time to time. An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday.

A cold front brings spotty light showers overnight Monday. Much of Tuesday will be dry west of the Cascades. One of our models is giving the Willamette Valley and coast a fair amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. In central and eastern Oregon, snow develops Tuesday morning and lasts throughout the day.

Cold air filters in from the north Wednesday, and east wind picks up through the gorge. Moisture will be limited at first, but by Wednesday night there’s a chance of a wintry mix in the Willamette Valley. We’re watching Thursday and Friday closely, as there’s a chance of snow or freezing rain.

This weekend looks much milder, with highs in the upper-40s and scattered showers.