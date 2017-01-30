Trump fires acting AG for not defending immigration ban

Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will serve in her place

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The Justice Department says its phasing out its relationships with private prisons after a recent audit found the private facilities have more safety and security problems than ones run by the government. Yates instructed federal officials to significantly reduce reliance on private prisons. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The Justice Department says its phasing out its relationships with private prisons after a recent audit found the private facilities have more safety and security problems than ones run by the government. Yates instructed federal officials to significantly reduce reliance on private prisons. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.

The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.