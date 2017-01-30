Rep. Gilliam resigns from House amid battle with ALS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Vic Gilliam, R-Silverton, resigned from the Oregon House of Representatives on Monday morning.

In November 2015, Gilliam announced he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Despite the diagnosis, he still ran for re-election in 2016, though he did not run an aggressive campaign. He defeated Tom Kane in the election, according to the Portland Tribune.

In his resignation letter, Gilliam told constituents he was extremely grateful and honored by the confidence they placed in him for more than 10 years.

“After prayer, consulting family & friends, I was led to this decision for reasons including fairness to you my constituents,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam promised to support a smooth transition with whomever is chosen to replace him.

The legislator spoke heavily of his faith in the resignation letter, including a Bible verse from Galatians.

House Republican Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, released the following statement on Gilliam’s resignation:

“During my time in the legislature, Vic was a wonderful colleague and an even better friend. As a freshman legislator, I remember looking up to Vic as a statesman, who handled the people’s business with dignity and class, but without taking himself too seriously. As the Republican Leader, I came to rely on him for his counsel, his moral clarity and his unfailing wit.”

The requirements for filling Gilliam’s seat are listed below:

30-day clock to fill vacancy from date of resignation. (ORS 171.051)

If unfilled by end of that 30-day window; Governor appoints new member to fill vacancy within 10 days. (ORS 171.051)

Party nominates 3-5 nominees, in accordance with party rules. (ORS 171.051 & ORS 236.100)

County commissioners vote on a replacement out of the nominees provided by the party. (ORS 171.051 & ORS 171.060)